Paul Wight On Sasha Banks & Naomi’s WWE Walkout, How He Handled Creative Direction For His WWE Character

In a recent interview on Submission Radio, Paul Wight discussed Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE walkout, how he handled the creative direction for his character in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Paul Wight on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE walkout: “For me to speculate on all of that would just be absurd because I don’t know. I haven’t talked to Naomi, I haven’t talked to [Sasha] either. So, I think every talent – fans forget, there’s keywords used every time, there’s opportunity and all these different things, but this is still a business. And as much as we love and everyone has passion for this business, it comes down to a lot of times making business decisions. And sometimes a talent believes strongly in something they have to take that stand.”

On how he handled the creative direction for WWE character: “I’ve never been put in a position where I felt like I had to make that choice. My attitude was always very different in wrestling. I always [felt like] I signed a contract, they pay me to do this, whatever they want me to do. Whether it’s getting knocked out by a mechanical bull, wear a mawashi and have my ass hang out at WrestleMania and have a sumo match. That was never a thing for me where I was so worried about my character. And I’ve caught grief for that over the years too. ‘I’ve sold too much for these people, I’ve done too much for other people.’ Everybody’s got an opinion. I always approached this business and never forgot the golden rule that it’s entertainment. It’s not real. Whatever you do last week, most people won’t remember in three or four weeks. And if they do remember it, then that’s a good thing because you’ve made an impact on a fan. But everyone looks at this business differently. They all have their own business choices and opinions. I just hope obviously that Sasha and Naomi find a way to work things out because they’re two incredible talents that fans really enjoy seeing. And the only sad thing out of the whole scenario would be them not being able to entertain the fans that I know that they both are very passionate about and love doing. But again, all you can do is sit back and wait and see what happens.”

