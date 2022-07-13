Paul Wight Says He Will Wrestle More In AEW, Offers Update On Return of Captain Insano

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Paul Wight spoke about his intention to wrestle more matches in AEW and said he would be bringing Captain Insano back. Captain Insano is a character that Wight played in the 1999 film The Waterboy. Here are highlights:

On planning to wrestle more in AEW: “My whole reason for coming to AEW was to work on commentary and to compete more.”

On a match with Wardlow: “Wardlow is too hot for me right now. Wardlow’s on fire right now. You’ve got to pick and choose those battles. I’m going to wait till he cools off, I don’t feel like taking that powerbomb.”

On bringing in Captain Insano: “He’ll [Captain Insano] be back. The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak. Let’s be honest – I don’t think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We’ll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We’ll see how I’m feeling, and we’ll see how everybody takes off with it.”