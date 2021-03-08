Paul Wight Says Vince McMahon Congratulated Him On AEW Signing, Said There’s No Anger Or Hostility Towards WWE

Paul Wight took part in a post-show media scrum following AEW Revolution. During the call, Wight said that Vince McMahon called him to congratulate him after he signed with AEW and said there is no anger or hostility between himself and WWE. Here are highlights from the call (video provided by Fightful):

On how different the atmosphere of AEW is: “The atmosphere is completely different. I think any time you start over new somewhere, it’s automatically going to be refreshing but even more so here. The support…the one thing that is different here that I really enjoy is the support and the fight that the talent has over here, more respect and the recognition and the drive. That’s the heart of professional wrestling and doing entertainment. You want a locker room…it’s not guys stepping on each other’s toes, cutting each other’s throat to get a position. You want a team where everybody is trying to get over and everybody is trying to make the best possible product for the fans and that kind of environment I thrive on and I love this environment. I haven’t seen a locker room with this kind of positive energy in a long, long, long time. So for me to come over…and I’ve heard the stories from some of the guys. I heard the stories from Jericho about how nice it was here, and I talked to Cody, and Billy Gunn and people I’ve known for a long time. They said, ‘It’s different over here Paul.’ It’s different, and to come over here and actually see that and see that support and see just the attitude in the locker room, it’s so invigorating. It’s like getting a blood transfusion I would have to say. Like I feel like a young kid all over again. I can’t wait to get out there and do my job, and then lace up my boots and get to perform with these athletes and get to know them.”

On who he wants to face in AEW: “Well in AEW, there’s such a tremendous amount of talent here that I’ve already kind of scoped out if you will and put on my list. One of them is definitely Darby Allin. I love his presence in the ring and his character. I think we’re such opposites in size and careers that I would love to work with Darby. Kenny Omega, of course. I would love to team up again with Jericho or Billy Gunn. I would love to work with those guys in a team. There’s some big guys here that I would definitely like to work with. Lance Archer is probably at the top of my list right now. Luchasaurus, Brian Cage, Wardlow…these are all big guys that I think, if I get a chance to work with them, I could do the best that I could for them by being the ring and working with them. You can talk to people in the back and all that but actually getting in the ring and letting the guys experience a different pace, a different tempo and a different kind of action really can help them come into their own. That’s why I’m still doing what I’m doing because I love helping the talent. Don’t get me wrong. I love performing too but I also love making the business better.”

On if he spoke to Vince McMahon about joining AEW: “Vince actually called me the day that it was announced that I signed with AEW, wished me a lot of luck, agreed that I’m a huge asset at AEW, thanked me for all the years that I worked in WWE. There’s no animosity, there’s no anger, there’s no dirt, so to speak. This just came down to contract negotiations and opportunities. Let’s face it, and over twenty years at WWE I have done everything there is to do in WWE. I needed a fresh start. For me, I think Vince understands that and understands that for me, as a talent, this was the opportunity to do that. But, you know, you follow the rules. I couldn’t reach out to Tony Khan or AEW while I was still under contract and I didn’t. I came to terms with a mutual dissolution of services when I left WWE. There’s no anger. I needed the freedom to pursue different opportunities and when that contract came to an end, that was the thing where I took the leap of faith and hoped that my reputation in the industry and the work that I’ve done would earn me a meeting with Tony Khan and just to be able to talk to him and hope that he would understand that I can be an asset for AEW.

When my contract expired, which was really great actually, I had a chance to drive up to Jacksonville and Tony and I had a meeting at 10 PM at night in his office and we talked about wrestling and psychology and what I want to do in AEW. One of the big passions that I’ve had for a long time is getting into color commentary and trying to bring my experience from the ring, like a great Gorilla Monsoon or Jesse Ventura were able to bring to the commentary to help get the talent in the ring over more and help tell their stories. I was looking forward to that opportunity and also the opportunity for me to compete with some fresh talent, some people I haven’t had angles with, some people that I can also help to become better. Also, a new environment, a new place to work, helps reinvigorate yourself.

Believe me, leaving WWE was a little bit scary because I had so much tenure there and so much experience and had basically already paid every due I needed to pay in WWE. To leave that stock and to put a lot of faith in yourself and say, ‘Hey, if you’re really passionate about this and you want to do this then you have to put your big boy pants on and give it a shot.’ And I’m very grateful and very thankful that it all worked out.”

Wight also said that he plans to continue with his community work including his work with the Special Olympics. He noted that Khan understood and added he now will get more opportunities for movies and TV work. He said that in WWE the opportunities were limited due to how much talent and people trying to get the same things. He said he’s not competing against people in AEW, calling it “competitive but also very supportive.”

He also praised AEW Revolution, specifically mentioning the Casino Tag Team Royale, the Street Fight and the main event. He praised Brian Cage and Darby Allin, noting that he wants to work with him. He said the main event was “incredible” and praised the protection of Kenny Omega’s finish with Mox kicking the ropes to blind him and escape. He noted that he’s had hardcore matches during his time on WWE’s ECW brand but never anything like that.