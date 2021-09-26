wrestling / News

Paul Wight Set for Handicap Match on This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Elevation Paul Wight

– AEW has confirmed three matchups for this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Paul Wight being set for action in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match. Wight will face RSP, CPA, and VSK on Elevation.

The show airs tomorrow on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Here’s the current lineup:

* Paul Wight vs. RSP, CPA, & VSK
* Thunder Rosa vs. Kayla Sparks
* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, & 10) vs. TJ Crawford, Eric James, Kevin Tibbs, & Dean Alexander

