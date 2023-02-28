wrestling / News
Paul Wight Set For Next Year’s Jericho Cruise
Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea has added a big guest of honor for next year’s iteration in Paul Wight. Jericho took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the AEW star will be the guest of honor on the fifth iteration of the cruise, which takes place from January 26th to the 30th, 2024.
Jericho wrote:
“Stoked to announce the BIGGEST Guest Of Honor in @jericho_cruise history, multi time World Champion, the legendary @paulwight will be joining us onboard the #FiveAlive!! Don’t miss out as we only have LESS THAN 50 CABINS LEFT! BOOK NOW! Go to http://chrisjerichocruise.com”
Stoked to announce the BIGGEST Guest Of Honor in @jericho_cruise history, multi time World Champion, the legendary @paulwight will be joining us onboard the #FiveAlive!! Don’t miss out as we only have LESS THAN 50 CABINS LEFT! BOOK NOW! Go to https://t.co/5ZoFzjCyXT pic.twitter.com/HUAxuqa0b9
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 28, 2023
