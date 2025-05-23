Paul Wight Says He’s Still Working For AEW, Praises Tony Khan

In an interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Paul Wight confirmed that he is still under contract to AEW and he is still very happy to be working there. Wight joined the company in 2021.

He said: “I am still with AEW. I’m still very happy with AEW, very happy with Tony Khan and what he’s doing. I think there’s a lot of couch bookers out there that always have the best ideas on what should be done. They’re not the worst, because everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I appreciate Tony and the way he treats his talent, and the kind of liberty that Tony gives talent to discover themselves and find themselves. It’s not a cookie-cutter process in AEW; they’re not saying, ‘This is your ring entrance. This is how you pose. This is what you wear.’ AEW is very grassroots, authentic. For me at this stage of the game, I appreciate that.”