Paul Wight Thinks Mercedes Mone Would Be A ‘Tremendous Asset’ To Any Company

In an interview with TMZ, Paul Wight spoke about the possibility of Mercedes Mone joining AEW and called her a ‘tremendous asset’ to whoever signs her.

He said: “I think it’s just natural…for a long time everybody got spoiled because there was one company to work for. Now there are multiple viable companies again to work for. So it gives talents an opportunity to express themselves and create the deals they want to make. I think it gives a chance for someone that’s maybe stagnant in one company to go to another, reinvent themselves. The nature of the game is keeping yourself viable. I think she’d be a tremendous asset to any company that would have her. She’s definitely a star and has an incredible fan following. I think any company would be glad to have her.”

However, he made clear he had no idea if she would actually be going to AEW. He noted: “You’re talking to me? What do I know?! I’m a commentator on ‘Dark: Elevation.’ My name’s Paul, and that’s between y’all.“