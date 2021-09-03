wrestling / News

Paul Wight Throws Out First Pitch At Chicago Cubs Game (Pics)

September 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paul Wight AEW Dynamite

Paul Wight threw out the first pitch at Thursday night’s Chicago Cubs game ahead of AEW Rampage and All Out. The AEW star attended the Cubs home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and you can see some pics below.

The Cubs beat the Pirates 6 – 5. Wight is set to face QT Marshal at All Out on Sunday.

