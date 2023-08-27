Paul Wight Speculates What Vince McMahon Thinks of AEW: ‘He Likes The Challenge’

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Fightful), Paul Wight said that Vince McMahon was likely angry about the creation of AEW, but in a good way. He noted that McMahon loves competition and would have likely been fired up when a new rival came around.

He said: “Oh, well, I think he’s pissed. I think he’s absolutely pissed, but he’s pissed in a good way. He’s the type that likes competition. He likes that challenge. Vince [has] very much animal, jungle-type mentality. Vince is a guy that thrives on competition or thrives on doing new things, thrives on being the best in his mind at what he does, so when you know competition steps up, that fires Vince up more than anything. The worst thing that can happen to Vince McMahon is to be bored, monotonous, you know? If he’s got competition, it fires him up to be better, which is a win for the fans because they’ll get a better product, and it’s good for us because we produce a better product, too.“