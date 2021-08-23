Paul Wight Wants To Wrestle Sting One More Time

In an interview with ESPN’s SportsNation (via Wrestling Inc), Paul Wight spoke about his upcoming match with QT Marshall at AEW All Out and said that he’d like to wrestle Sting one more time. Here are highlights:

On wrestling after multiple hip surgeries: “Any time an athlete goes through a major surgery there’s always that lingering doubt, ‘Am I as good as I was before, will everything hold up? Confidence wise I feel fantastic. Physically, I’m above board. I do a lot of biking so at home, I’m probably biking outside 10 to 12 miles every day. Usually on the weekends I go for 25 [miles] so I think I’ll be okay.”

On another match with Sting: “[Sting’s] still got it. Sting number one is one of the nicest guys you will ever meet in professional wrestling. Just to know his athleticism and for me, when I started my career in 95’ for WCW, he was the franchise for World Championship Wrestling and had multiple championships then and was a huge fan favorite. And then how he’s adapted his career and still at 62 years old and competes like he does, just shows his commitment to taking care of himself and living the good life. I love to see Sting out there, he’s a great person, a great influence for the talent in the locker room and I look forward, hopefully someday, to working with him again. That would be ideal to get a chance to work with him again.”