Paul Wight Wants to Wrestle at Next Week’s AEW Dynamite in Hometown

– Speaking to The Rob Brown Show today, AEW talent Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) discussed wanting to get back into the ring again for AEW and wanting to wrestle in his hometown for the upcoming AEW show in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. Paul Wight stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’m really hoping that a lot of fans will come out and experience AEW and see the difference. Myself, I’m talking to Tony Khan, I can’t exactly go book myself, but I’m trying real hard to get a match going so I can at least wrestle in my hometown in Columbia. I’m looking forward to competing that night. If not, I’ll definitely be there doing Elevation and doing commentary.”

AEW Dynamite will be held at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina on March 30.