Paul Wight Weighs In On CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to AEW Rumors, Says They’ll Be Happier There

In an interview with The Ring Report, Paul Wight commented on the rumors that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are headed to AEW, noting that he thinks they will like AEW a great deal more than other places they’ve worked for.

He said: “I’m excited about it. I don’t really know. I’ve heard, of course, some backstage scuttlebutt. I’m friends with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both. I think if either one of those guys made a serious commitment to come to AEW, they would blow the roof off the industry. I think both those guys are incredible talents and they have a lot to offer any company that they join. Both of them will fit and like how they’re treated much more in AEW than they will anywhere else. There’s a lot more freedom for guys like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk to really excel and give the fans what they love most about them,” he continued. “There’s very little micromanaging in AEW. There’s a lot of trust in your professionalism and knowing who you are as a talent and what you bring to the table. There’s a lot of freedom to really amplify that and bring out the most for the fans. Personally, from where I’m sitting, I think it would be an incredible opportunity for Phil and Daniel to come here to AEW. If they do, that’s fantastic. The fans are excited and they want to see them, so like most of the fans, I’m sitting back with bated breath to see what happens. I’m more than happy to chokeslam or chop or knock out either one of those two guys [Laughs]. I’m looking forward to the opportunity too! [Laughs]”