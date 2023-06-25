– AEW broadcaster Paul Wight was asked by a fan on Twitter if he has any plans to write a book about his life and career in the wrestling business. Wight noted that he won’t until he retires, and he still plans on having some fun with his Captain Insano character before he hangs it up.

Paul Wight wrote, “Probably not. Well at least not until I retire. I’m still writing chapters in my life. Going to have fun with Captain Insano before I hang up the boots for good. But thank you for the inquiry😎💪❤️” You can check out his tweet below: