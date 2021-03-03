Paul Wight’s First AEW T-Shirt Revealed: ‘No More BS’ (Pic)

Paul Wight makes his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and his first AEW T-shirt plays off his old ring name. You can see the shirt below, which reads “No More BS” and will be available at Daily’s Place tonight.

Wight will be working for the company doing commentary for the new AEW Dark: Elevation show and is expected to compete eventually in the ring for the company. AEW Dark: Elevation debuts on March 15th.