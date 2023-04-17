wrestling / News
PawCade: The Final Chapter Results 4.15.23: Tag Team Title Match, more
PawCade: The Final Chapter took place on Saturday, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Doug French Memorial Canine Cup: Hardway Heeter def. Kerry Awful, Mance Warner, Kevin Giza, Mad Dog Connelly and Cole Radrick
* Doug French Memorial Canine Cup: Jeffrey John def. Randi West and Hardcore Charles to advance
* Doug French Memorial Canine Cup: Don’t Die Miles def. Schwartzy and Zodiak
* Doug French Memorial Canine Cup: Max Zero def. Dylan Derringer and Lobo Okami
* Aaron Williams def. HoodFoot
* Chase Holiday def. Anakin Murphy
* Dog Collar Thumbtack Deathmatch: Chad French def. Daniel Luck
* Doug French Memorial Canine Cup Finals: Jeffrey John def. Max Zero, Don’t Die Miles and Hardway Heeter
* Brawl USA Tag Team Championship Match: First Class def. The Creeps
* MidwestTerritory.com Championship Chain Match: Jeffrey John def. Joseph A-Game Alexander, MERC and Matt Diesel.
* Last Stampede Battle Royal: Steve! Williams won
* Ruff Day to Die Fans Bring the Weapons Deathmatch: Dimitri Alexandrov def. Kai Fayden
