Pay for TKO CEO Ari Emanuel Dropped Significantly in 2024

Deadline reports that TKO CEO Ari Emanuel took a pay decrease last year as his compenseation for being CEO was down significantly. He earned $18.1 million in 2024, compared to $64.9 million in 2023. The numbers were revealed in the company’s SEC proxy filing on Friday.

Emaneul holds the majority stake in TKO, which owns both UFC and WWE. While his TKO pay was down, he still made quite a bit due to several different transactions. He got $173.8 million after taking Endeavor private, moving from CEO to executive chairman. The group changed its name to WME Group. He also earned $308 million in 2021 through an IPO, with most of that coming from stocks.

TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro had his pay double from $16.1 million in 2023 to $32 million in 2024.