WWE News: PC Combine Streaming Tomorrow, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black on UpUpDownDown, Wrestling Birthdays

– WWE is set to stream the WWE Performance Center Combine for the first time tomorrow at 2 PM ET. The combine will be a six-hour stream and will feature NXT superstars putting their strength, speed and athleticism to the test in a battery of competitive events.

– The latest episode of UpUpDownDown is online, with Zelina Vega facing husband Aleister Black in a Mortal Kombat 11 battle:

– Happy birthday to Roman Reigns (34), Bo Dallas (29) and Alberto El Patron (42), all of whom celebrate their birthdays today. WWE wished Reigns a happy birthday as you can see below: