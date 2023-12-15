PCO Says ‘Bigger Venues’ Is The Current Goal of TNA Wrestling

In an interview with Generation of Wrestling (via Fightful), PCO spoke about the current goal of TNA wrestling and what he thinks would be growth for the company. He noted that TNA is hoping to end up in bigger venues again.

He said: “The goal would be to go to bigger venues, but maybe not right away for all the TV tapings. Hard To Kill, before we were at Sam’s Town, this is at the Palms. Different building, nicer place, bigger place. I think there will be some major ones during the year and a difference you’ll see in TNA. Also, the fact that a lot of people with IMPACT would call it TNA. The lineage of TNA, even though it was the same, it looked like two different companies. Now it feels like IMPACT is Raw or SmackDown and TNA is WWE. It feels like a bigger name altogether, more well-known. Everybody knows TNA. There is that vibe where there is something special about those three letters. Something big, special, unique, and it rings a bell. The nostalgia effect is big too. The lineage, the nostalgia effect, and the direction the company is going. I feel like you don’t have to lose $40 million a year to grow your company. You can grow a company with still making money. You don’t have to lose money every year in order to build something. It can be something you build more solidly and constantly instead of go sign everybody and go big right away. I don’t think you can buy time. I don’t think you can step on time. I don’t think you say because I have money, I’m going to shave ten or fifteen years of what someone else would have done. In a way, you can because you need money to make money, but I don’t think it’s a matter of money. There are so many places where you have to be careful when growing something, whatever business it is.“