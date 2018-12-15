PCO & Brody King Debut at ROH TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

During tonight’s ROH TV tapings, Marty Scurll was in the ring when the Kingdom arrived and confronted him. They noted that he was all alone now, and Scurll agreed that he may have lost his old friends but had some new ones. PCO & Brody King then arrived and Scurll welcomed them as Villain Enterprises.

