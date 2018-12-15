Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

PCO & Brody King Debut at ROH TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

December 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Pierre Carl Ouelett GCW Carl Pierre Ouellet PCO

During tonight’s ROH TV tapings, Marty Scurll was in the ring when the Kingdom arrived and confronted him. They noted that he was all alone now, and Scurll agreed that he may have lost his old friends but had some new ones. PCO & Brody King then arrived and Scurll welcomed them as Villain Enterprises.

article topics :

Brody, PCO, ROH, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading