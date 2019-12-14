wrestling / News
PCO Captures ROH World Title at ROH Final Battle (Clips)
– PCO climbed his way to the top of the mountain, claiming the ROH World Championship at ROH Final Battle. PCO defeated Rush in the main event of Final Battle to win the title, marking his first run with the championship. You can see pics and video below.
Rush’s first title reign comes to an end at 77 days, having won the title from Matt Taven at Death Before Dishonor. Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the show is here.
HERE WE GO!!!!#ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/uuq8JsajTw
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
😧😖🙈 #ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/yDex1dpXoO
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
Destro just gave life to @PCOisNotHuman!#ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/XYSVbuoN2B
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
Main event time! @PCOisNotHuman vs @rushtoroblanco #FinalBattle
HES NOT HUMANNN! pic.twitter.com/4q9pFygU61
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 14, 2019
Uh… knock knock…😳#FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/wLPL0L9rHO
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 14, 2019
PCO-sault!!! But it is not over!!!#ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/TTFM4vf8tw
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
PCO-SAULT THROUGH THE TABLE!!@PCOisNotHuman #ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/Sj3PLpt6OA
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
AND NEW RING OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPION @PCOisNotHuman!!!! #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/Fvwj4ZbFCX
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Admits Jon Moxley’s Heel Turn Had Disappointing Follow Up
- Chelsea Green Has More to Say On Fans Chanting For Zack Ryder During Her Matches
- Note On What Will Happen To The Hart Foundation After Teddy Hart’s MLW Release
- Austin Aries Discusses Why Jim Cornette Dislikes Him, Cornette Telling Story About Aries Taking Bump That Made His ‘D*ck Not Work’