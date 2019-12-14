PCO Captures ROH World Title at ROH Final Battle (Clips)

– PCO climbed his way to the top of the mountain, claiming the ROH World Championship at ROH Final Battle. PCO defeated Rush in the main event of Final Battle to win the title, marking his first run with the championship. You can see pics and video below.

Rush’s first title reign comes to an end at 77 days, having won the title from Matt Taven at Death Before Dishonor. Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the show is here.