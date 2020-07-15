wrestling / News
PCO Comments on His WWE Gimmick Being Name-Dropped By Kevin Owens on Raw
PCO got a bit of a shout-out — or rather, his WWE gimmick did — on Raw, and the former ROH Champion took to Twitter to react. On this week’s episode, Kevin Owens told Seth Rollins that after he lost an eye to Rey Mysterio in the Eye for an Eye Match at Sunday’s The Horror Show At Extreme Rules, Rollins won’t have to worry because Owens was good friends with Jean-Pierre LaFitte and he’s got an eye patch for him.
PCO played the pirate gimmick in WWE in the mid-1990s. In response to the comment, he posted to Twitter, seemingly (or kayfabingly) taking issue with the Eye for an Eye match:
We are PCO ans Destro the inventors of Horror and Gore style Wrestling I’m owned by @ringofhonor and we’re sick of all @WWE copying our style ! We are the the owners and masters of this style ,
All the so called monsters are fake and they will #RestInHell 😡😡😡 https://t.co/ubqVA9cb5K
— PCO The French Canadian Frankenstein (@PCOisNotHuman) July 14, 2020
