PCO Comments on His WWE Gimmick Being Name-Dropped By Kevin Owens on Raw

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PCO ROH

PCO got a bit of a shout-out — or rather, his WWE gimmick did — on Raw, and the former ROH Champion took to Twitter to react. On this week’s episode, Kevin Owens told Seth Rollins that after he lost an eye to Rey Mysterio in the Eye for an Eye Match at Sunday’s The Horror Show At Extreme Rules, Rollins won’t have to worry because Owens was good friends with Jean-Pierre LaFitte and he’s got an eye patch for him.

PCO played the pirate gimmick in WWE in the mid-1990s. In response to the comment, he posted to Twitter, seemingly (or kayfabingly) taking issue with the Eye for an Eye match:

