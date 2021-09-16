PCO Confirms He Gave His Notice to ROH, Will Leave In December

PCO has confirmed reports that he will be exiting ROH when his contract expires at the end of November. As previously reported, PCO was said to have given his notice to the company and would not be re-signing when his deal is up.

PWInsider notes that PCO confirmed the news on the latest episode of Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life. He confirmed to PWInsider that he will be fulfilling all his contracted dates and obligations with ROH before leaving and is very thankful for his time there.

PCO is a former ROH World Champion and signed with the company in December of 2018. He also held the ROH World Tag Team Championships and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships during his time there. His contract is set to expire on November 20th and he will be a free agent starting the 1st of December.