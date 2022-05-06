wrestling / News

Impact News: PCO Defeats JONAH in Monster’s Ball Match On Impact Wrestling, Trey Miguel Attacks Ace Austin

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PCO JONAH Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– PCO faced off against JONAH in a Monster’s Ball match on this week’s Impact Wrestling, and came out victorious. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Trey Miguel got one over on Ace Austin ahead of their match at Impact Under Siege, attacking him after his win over Rocky Romero:

