Impact News: PCO Defeats JONAH in Monster’s Ball Match On Impact Wrestling, Trey Miguel Attacks Ace Austin
May 5, 2022
– PCO faced off against JONAH in a Monster’s Ball match on this week’s Impact Wrestling, and came out victorious. You can see a clip from the match below:
.@JONAH just went crashing through a table in MONSTERS BALL!!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/sOOqNfdbE2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 6, 2022
– Trey Miguel got one over on Ace Austin ahead of their match at Impact Under Siege, attacking him after his win over Rocky Romero:
.@TheTreyMiguel is coming for @The_Ace_Austin's X Division Championship at #UnderSeige!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DwfjylnXhg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 6, 2022
