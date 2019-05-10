PCO Didn’t See ROH World Title Shot Coming, Talks Chemistry With Marty Scurll

– PCO spoke with the Smark to Death podcast about his ROH World Title Match at tonight’s ROH War of the Worlds Toronto show and more. Highlights are below per Fightful:

On the formation of Villain Enterprises and his chemistry with Marty Scurll: “It’s been awesome and the chemistry has been great. I got to be with Marty in 2008 when I was touring England. I was in the business, I worked for All Star promotion and Marty was working there. I got to wrestling a lot against Nick (Aldis) and to get to be on the same shows as Marty and Nick for a long period of time. At that point, it’s like my career was stalled and I came back home and saw Marty on ROH. I remember meeting him and knowing how bad he wanted to work in this business and how hard he was working. I was impressed with his professionalism and his attitude and they were privy to business and making it. Sometimes you feel like you’ve wasted a year, I was away from my family for almost a year in 2008 for almost nothing. I was having success in 2018 and I got in touch with Marty, he was asking questions if I had signed with anyone else and things like that and I said ‘No, I’m not signed with anyone else yet.’ I said ‘the day that I sign a contract I have to feel good about it.’ I was having a good time on the indies and I was being taken care of. So, we got in touch a few times and then Ring of Honor got in touch with me and other promotions got in touch with me, but I had that chemistry with Marty.”

On his Ring of Honor Championship match: “It’s something I was thinking about since the day it was announced. It kind of caught me by surprise because I never saw it coming. I expected at one point or another to get a chance for the world title. All of my life I’ve been wanting to win the world heavyweight championship, the big gold that lays the foundation for the company. Obviously, everyone that’s been world champion they’ve always had this super strong card under them. It’s about the whole promotion, it’s not about the champ itself. It’s a goal that’s part of this business. I don’t see why we’d be wrestlers or be hockey players if you don’t wanna win the Stanley Cup or be a football player and not want to win the Super Bowl. For me, it’s a big prize, it’s huge.”