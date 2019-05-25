PCO Enjoys Taking Crazy Bumps, Talks Wrestling Comeback

– PCO spoke with Smark to Death about his return to the top of the indy scene, his love of taking crazy bumps and more. The audio is below, plus highlights per Fightful:

On his wrestling comeback: “It’s been absolutely awesome. Every day I get to get up and do exactly what I wanted to do in life and to live and just being like living a legend. I don’t say that some days aren’t different than the others and it’s not like sometimes some adversity strikes. It’s a part of life, I think it’s a way of me facing adversity. It’s been fantastic, even on the independent wrestling circuit. Everywhere I went in the states and around the world, I was always welcome in a way that was unbelievable and the promotions took good care of me. It kept building up week after week and it’s been like that for the last year and half.”

On why he does such crazy bumps: “I like to do it for the fans, but I have to be honest with you. While I’m doing them I’m having fun. I wouldn’t do things that I would think would jeopardize my health or my life if I didn’t think I was capable of doing them. There is a big part where I want to please the fans and put on a good show where I know wrestling is about when you get there for a few moments, you want to forget about the problems you have in your life and forget about what does go wrong and be able to be caught on by the entertainment and forget about everything else. It’s why wrestling is going to create some moments where the crowd reacts and get that moment and they become part of the story and part of the match and part of your success and things like that. It creates a bond between the wrestlers and the fan.”