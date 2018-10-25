PCO Has Hopes For a WWE Run, Not Interested in NXT

PCO, aka Pierre Carl Ouellet, spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing a possible WWE return and more. Highlights are below:

On possibly returning to WWE: “I’m thinking of something on the big roster with WWE. “It may take a little bit more time. It may take a few more months or maybe another year. Who knows?”

On not being interested in an NXT run: “I’m not the architect of knowing what the future hold for me. But certainly NXT would be something that would not really interest me. I would rather go to ROH or Impact Wrestling with a great run than just going onto NXT because lately the top guys they’ve signed like Matt Riddle and Keith Lee…They sign them to maybe six-figure contracts and they just leave them on the shelf. They don’t use them that much or it takes 2-3 months just to get started or before they get into a good storyline, or it could even take a year sometimes…at least the guys are getting paid good money. But in my case it’s not about the money, it’s about accomplishing something that means something…To me going to NXT wouldn’t be the way I envisioned everything. A top 3 or 4 angle in WWE would be a good way to start something pretty big.”