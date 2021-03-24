PCO Would Love to See Andrade Join ROH, Talks Danhausen’s Contribution to the Company

You can count PCO among those who would like to see the newly-free Andrade make his way to Ring of Honor. PCO spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and weighed in on Andrade potentially joining the company, Danhausen’s arrival in ROH and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Andrade potentially joining ROH: “That’d be great for LFI, for RUSH, and Dragon Lee, and Kenny King and La Bestia. That would be natural. That’d be awesome. I really don’t understand why he got let go because he’s talented, and he’s not only all Lucha. He’s good at the American wrestling as well. He’s awesome. He’s a great talent. I think it would be a hell of an addition for us for Ring of Honor. I’m like you, very curious to know what’s going to be the next step for him. Hopefully we can get him.”

On the current state of ROH: “I think we’re putting great content out, but I think once we go back to normal, we’ll be able to have more matches for two hours. Right now, we’ve got a UFC format. You have the story of the wrestler, then you have the match itself, which is very kind of technical going back to the foundation, like our faction. We’re going back there because it was a pandemic, and I think it was a good reason to go back there. And I think it’s slowly building up, like you said, with Danhausen, like myself. We are characters that are outside of the typical Ring of Honor wrestlers. It’s a variety of different talents, and of course, the core of Ring of Honor is pure wrestling, and honor and the Code of Honor, but I think people will be surprised and amazed at how creative the other aspects of the wrestling business can be. It’s gonna be pretty awesome.”

On Danhausen: “I think he’s going to bring something else to the table, something very different, and I think it’s going to be good,” PCO expressed. “It’s like if you have a meal, you want to have your salad, and then you want to have your meal and you want to have a good dessert. You don’t want the same thing all the time. You need a little bit of everything. A little bit of fruit to make that fruit salad. I’m bringing that too. I did bring that for the last two years. I think I’m still bringing another notch that people haven’t seen yet. I’m bringing another dimension right now. It’s going to be a different PCO. Danhausen is bringing something else also with his character, which is totally different from mine but very similar, so it’s pretty paradoxal to explain this. Two extremes but similar to the core of the character, but I think he’s a little bit more comedy. But he’s got some seriousness into it. I think he’s great. All his interviews, the way he talks, the way he does his promos and things like that, I think it’s very entertaining. He’s worth his dollars.”