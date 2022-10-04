PCO Thinks A Match Against Chris Jericho Would Be “Awesome”

Appearing recently on the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, PCO shared his thoughts about possibly going up against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship (per Fightful). Jericho has already indicated he wants to beat every Ring of Honor Champion possible, so the idea of a match between the two wrestlers could very well be in the cards. You can read a few highlights from PCO and listen to the full episode below.

On the IMPACT/AEW rivalry: “Now we got Frankie Kazarian with us in IMPACT. We had Juice Robinson. We’ve been doing cross promotions with them, so that’d be awesome, PCO versus Chris Jericho. Sometimes, IMPACT [has to] have the last word. It can’t always be AEW having the last word in everything.”

On the bond that still carries over from the ROH days: “I thought that, coming from Ring of Honor, we all had a good solid bond between each other. So I think that’s why I thought it could work because I really get along although everyone at Ring of Honor. It was a very solid, tight group over there. We had fun, we had a good dressing room, we had a good chemistry between the guys, and it was a good atmosphere. It was really cool to be part of Ring of Honor, so I had no doubt that I could get all these people, Maria, Bennett, Taven, Vinny, and Eddie afterwards.”