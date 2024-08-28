PCO Shares Memories Of Living With Sid Vicious, Says WCW Leg Break Was Life-Changing

PCO lived with Sid Vicious in 1999, and he recently shared memories of the late WCW star after his passing. The TNA star spoke on Busted Open Radio about Sid Eudy after he passed away on Monday and talked about how Eudy’s infamous leg break at WCW Sin in 2001 affected him. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Sid being affected by his leg break: “After his accident, he was very, very different. He would change his mind all the time. He was very confused. I don’t think he ever, ever accepted the injury. I don’t want to put the blame on anybody, but he felt like he was forced to do that scissor kick, that bomb kick or whatever. He wanted to just give a straight up big boot. He didn’t want to jump and do the scissor [kick]. He wanted to jump, but just do a straight, normal big boot. [WCW officials and Eudy] had an argument in the back. ‘Nah it’s going to be nicer,’ and blah, blah, blah. Then that happened, and that changed the whole course of his life.”

On living with Sid: “While I was living at his house, he was always buying bikes for the poor kids in town, and I got to go with him to deliver them. He was always leaving food for poor people that couldn’t [afford it] just to help them feed their animals, their dogs or whatever. He was a nice person, but he was very edgy at the same time. He could snap quick.”