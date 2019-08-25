wrestling / News
PCO Needed 17 Stitches After Last Night’s ROH Event At Center Stage (NSFW Video)
During last night’s ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage event, PCO was part of the opening tag match, teaming with Brody King against Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams. ROH revealed on their official website that during the match, PCO suffered a nasty cut above his right eye that required seventeen stitches to patch up.
The cut happened less than two minutes into the match when PCO tried a suicide dive to the outside but there was no one there, so he hit the floor face first. He refused medical attention and finished the match, which lasted around fourteen and a half minutes. His team went on to win the match.
You can see a video of him getting patched up below, but it’s graphic.
That’s a good JOB ! 17 stitches yaaaaa ! I’m not hUmAn pic.twitter.com/hj0oGa7dRA
— PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) August 25, 2019
