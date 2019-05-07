wrestling / News
PCO on the One Thing That Never Changes in Wrestling
– Busted Open Radio recently spoke to ROH talent PCO. Below are some highlight and audio clip, where PCO discusses how the ability to tell a story never changes in the business.
“I think I’m the one who reacts like a rookie. I’m trying to learn from him and watch them and see what’s working and what’s not. The big thing about this business is living with changes. I’ve said it to a lot of people, ‘A lot of things are changing in this business but one thing that will never change is the ability to tell a story.’ In order to tell a story now, if you don’t accept the changes, you can’t progress. In order to progress, you have to change and adapt. Most of the time, I’m listening to the younger generation. If I see the opportunity to put in my two cents, I will. It’s a team effort. I’m trying to get as much from everybody. It’s like a big mastermind association. If I can incorporate any knowledge from anyone, I’m trying to do it in order to be successful.”
"A lot of things are changing in this business, but one thing that will never change is the ability to tell a story."
@PCOisNotHuman tells @bullyray5150 @davidlagreca1 that as a veteran storytelling is just as important as it is to progress and evolve with new wrestling talent pic.twitter.com/QarIVqmGzj
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It
- Jim Ross Reflects on Smoking Weed with Bobby Heenan in WWE, They Used ‘Chocolate Cake’ as Their Code Word for Pot
- Davey Boy Smith Jr Thought Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Attacker Could Have Been Enzo Amore
- Dark Side of the Ring Creators On Scott Hall Calling Montreal Screwjob a Work, Lance Storm’s Criticism of Episode