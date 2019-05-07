PCO on the One Thing That Never Changes in Wrestling

– Busted Open Radio recently spoke to ROH talent PCO. Below are some highlight and audio clip, where PCO discusses how the ability to tell a story never changes in the business.

“I think I’m the one who reacts like a rookie. I’m trying to learn from him and watch them and see what’s working and what’s not. The big thing about this business is living with changes. I’ve said it to a lot of people, ‘A lot of things are changing in this business but one thing that will never change is the ability to tell a story.’ In order to tell a story now, if you don’t accept the changes, you can’t progress. In order to progress, you have to change and adapt. Most of the time, I’m listening to the younger generation. If I see the opportunity to put in my two cents, I will. It’s a team effort. I’m trying to get as much from everybody. It’s like a big mastermind association. If I can incorporate any knowledge from anyone, I’m trying to do it in order to be successful.”