PCO Reflects On His First Year In Impact, What He Likes About Being There

PCO is coming up on a year in Impact Wrestling, and he looked back at the year in a new interview. PCO spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On his first year with Impact: “Basically, the first year that I was in IMPACT, we took it three months at a time or something like that. I really enjoyed my time with IMPACT. I really thought that was the best company. The company knew creatively where to go with my character, what to do, what really I had inside myself. They kind of were able to read me off. That’s a lot to me. That means to me. That was one of the strongest points that made me re-sign for a full year with IMPACT because they exactly knew what they had to do in order to make this thing really, really work.”

On what he likes about working at Impact: “A lot of things, but I can tell you a few things. We redid the whole, ‘Okay, PCO’s dead. We’re gonna give him some current, put the electricity on him, put him back to life.’ They did my entrance video like that, where we did [it] with Vinny where he kind of revived me and everything. That was one strong point, and then the way that I can wrestle in the ring, too. I can wrestle as I want as the monster, with the style that I want. Everybody’s on the bandwagon, with the producers, the promoter, everybody, the whole company, the roster, everybody’s with it. So it’s not like I have to say, ‘Wait a minute, I should be doing this, or I should be doing that.’ Sometimes even producers or people on the roster, they’ll come up with great ideas. So that’s another great thing.

“When Eddie buried me in the desert, that was awesome. The cinematic fight in the desert, that was awesome. The turn against Honor No More, that’s great. Sometimes as a character, we think things could go faster, but in the meantime, I think it’s perfect the way they did it. Sometimes, as myself, I’m like, okay, I wish it could be a little faster, but I think it’s good, the fact that we plan something and we’ll let it grow before we reap it. I think it’s been perfect timing. The other big part of it is the part that we haven’t seen yet. I think there’s so much potential. We’ve been discussing a lot of it lately, with a lot of people on creative. I have the confidence that we can go there, and once we go there, I think it’s gonna be the greatest character in professional wrestler ever [laughs]. I don’t think any other characters can approach that character as far as what the character’s got in potential. It’s crazy.”