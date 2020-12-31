PCO Reflects on a Nice Thing Paul Heyman Did for Him, How Tommy Dreamer Helped Him in ECW

– During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful earlier this month, former ROH World champion PCO shared his thoughts on various wrestling veterans in a “SHOOT SOFTLY” segment of the interview. Below are some highlights.

PCO on working with Public Enemy: “Always had, I think we always had great matches together. I don’t know what they’ve become today, but I’ve got just good things to say about them. We did great.”

His thoughts on the Harlem Heat tag team: “Oh, man. Man, Stevie Ray is one of my best—I wouldn’t say my best friend, but my time in WCW, Stevie Ray was probably the guy that I got along with the best with. Then I went to a couple of foreign tours with him and he’s just a great dude. Was great in the ring. Booker is so talented. I got along great with Booker as well. I just ended off on more of a personal note with his brother. But, they’re both just positive. Incredible. Probably one of the best tag teams ever to perform in pro wrestling.

On how Tommy Dreamer helped him: “Yeah. He was cool. He was part of one of my tryouts. He was also, when I got hired for a little while by ECW, he was the producer or the guy that helped out for me when I had a Championship match there against Justin Credible, with him and Rhino. I worked him a few times or… No, we were together in MLW, the year 2018. I might have been involved in one match with him in 2018. But, just positive things about Tommy. He’s the Innovator of Violence.”

On his respect for Paul Heyman: “You know, it’s cool that you mention that. You hear the Sabu stories and a bunch of guys, RVD, how much money he owed to everybody. Like, I’ve worked not a lot of times for him, but, he was going bankrupt, closing down the company and whatever. I got a check from Paul Heyman, a personal check of 250 dollars. I open up the envelope. I see it, ‘Oh, I don’t think he had the reputation to send out extra money after shows or whatever.’ So, I never understood that. But, that really striked me hard. In a way, I never expected that. For me that’s why I always respected him, you know? He was cool with me.”