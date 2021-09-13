wrestling / News

PCO Reportedly Gives Notice To ROH, Will Not Be Renewing Contract

September 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PCO ROH

Back in December, PCO revealed in an interview that his current deal with Ring of Honor will expire on December 1, 2021. That means he has less than two months left and it seems he will be leaving after that. F4WOnline reports that the former ROH World Champion gave notice to the company that he won’t be renewing his deal after it expires.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PCO, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading