wrestling / News
PCO Reportedly Gives Notice To ROH, Will Not Be Renewing Contract
September 13, 2021 | Posted by
Back in December, PCO revealed in an interview that his current deal with Ring of Honor will expire on December 1, 2021. That means he has less than two months left and it seems he will be leaving after that. F4WOnline reports that the former ROH World Champion gave notice to the company that he won’t be renewing his deal after it expires.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From AEW All Out, Lucha Bros.’ Entrance, Accident With Bryan Danielson
- Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
- WWE Also Quietly Shut Down Its UK Company, More Details On End of Japan Company
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling