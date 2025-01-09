PCO Set To Return to GCW For The People vs. GCW

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that PCO will appear at The People vs. GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19. His opponent has not been named at this time. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+.

