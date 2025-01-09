wrestling / News
PCO Set To Return to GCW For The People vs. GCW
January 9, 2025 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling has announced that PCO will appear at The People vs. GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19. His opponent has not been named at this time. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+.
*BREAKING*
Just Signed for #ThePeopleVsGCW:
PCO returns to GCW for the first time in 3 years on January 19th at The Hammerstein Ballroom!
Get Tickets:https://t.co/0TLHAuDTwB
Sunday 1/19
Hammerstein Ballroom
New York City
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/B1glCz6vGa
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 9, 2025
