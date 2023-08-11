PCO Returns On Impact Wrestling, Confronts Bully Ray

PCO is back from the dead (again), returning on Impact Wrestling and chasing after Bully Ray. The Impact star made his return on Thursday’s show after being previously set on fire by Bully and Steve Maclin. PCO appeared in the ring after the lights went out as Bully was trying to pull Laredo Kid’s match off during a handicap match.

PCO knocked Bully’s partners Moose and Brian Myers out of the ring and then chased Bully down. Bully ran to the back and out of the Impact Zone, pulling a random guy out of his car and driving off.