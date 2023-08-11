wrestling / News
PCO Returns On Impact Wrestling, Confronts Bully Ray
PCO is back from the dead (again), returning on Impact Wrestling and chasing after Bully Ray. The Impact star made his return on Thursday’s show after being previously set on fire by Bully and Steve Maclin. PCO appeared in the ring after the lights went out as Bully was trying to pull Laredo Kid’s match off during a handicap match.
PCO knocked Bully’s partners Moose and Brian Myers out of the ring and then chased Bully down. Bully ran to the back and out of the Impact Zone, pulling a random guy out of his car and driving off.
.@PCOisNotHuman is ALIVE! @bullyray5150 can't believe his eyes! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zcqQr2TyOG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 11, 2023
.@bullyray5150 is getting as far away from the IMPACT Zone as he can! @PCOisNotHuman #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9pyjwEsD7E
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 11, 2023
