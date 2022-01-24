PCO Reveals Big High Spot That Was Cut From The WRLD on GCW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), PCO revealed that one big high spot in the ladder match at The WRLD on GCW was cut for time. The match also included Tony Deppen, Jordan Oliver, G Raver, Alex Colon, Jimmy Lloyd and winner AJ Gray.

He said: “We were really tight on time and they wanted to make sure everyone would have enough time towards the end of the show. We’re the opener and kicking off with a good vibe. The biggest high spot of the whole show, we had to cut it off. That really pissed me off [laughs]. It was a pretty crazy bump that was supposed to come towards the end and we had to go straight towards the finish. That’s part of the business. It’s cool to see guys put egos to the side so everyone has enough time to do what they have to do. On one side, I’m very appreciative to the way everyone reacted. On the other side, I wish we could have had an extra two minutes to lead up to that.”

He was also asked about how he’s holding up, as he continues to wrestle consistently at age 54.

He replied: “Sabu came up to me and goes, ‘how does your body feeling?’ I feel great. I don’t have pain or back problems or no problems whatsoever. Sometimes, I do get banged up. I did take a crazy bump in GCW two or three weeks ago where I’m going for the moonsault and Jay Briscoe shoved me off the top and to the floor. There is no mat over there and I did bang my bump a little bit. It’s sensitive when you touch it, but it doesn’t stop me from landing on my back or doing ay other things, doing a moonsault from the top. It doesn’t bother me. It’s not 100%. Little bumps happen, but it’s not in the overall structure of my body like I’m jammed on the back or I can’t lift my arm or it’s hard to walk. I feel in super top shape. For me, even though I couldn’t run on the gimmick only, part of this character is being not human, so I have to bring the physicality to be happy with my character.“