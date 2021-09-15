PCO Reveals That Global Pandemic Put a Stop to ROH Plans for Live TV

– Former ROH World champion PCO recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman on Pro Wrestling 4-Life, and he revealed that Ring of Honor was actually planning to put on live TV broadcasts before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to those plans. PCO stated the following on how the pandemic affected ROH (via Fightful):

“It was really tough for Ring of Honor. We were one of the more secure companies as far as testing and (in the bubble). Not having fans and working in an empty arena of 5,000 seats with no one there has been super tough. We lost tons of steam and I think at one point we were supposed to go live against, not against, but with all the AEW events. We were supposed to be on Thursday or Friday nights. They had a deal going on with TV stations and when the pandemic hit, I feel like we were going for the (Stanley) Cup and now we’re starting back. It’s a tough go for the company, but it’s part of life. It doesn’t always go the way you think.”

As previously reported, PCO recently gave notice to ROH that he does not plan on renewing his contract after it expires later this December.