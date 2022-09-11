PCO Reveals He Once Wrestled Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Back In 2003, Owens Was 14 At The Time

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO revealed he once wrestled both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn back in 2003 when they were at IWS in Montreal. According to PCO, Owens was just 14 at the time. Here are highlights:

On wrestling Owens and Zayn: “We had a great match. Probably a top ten match for the three of us. It was just one of those nights where everything clicked. It was just on point. The story was good…The crowd was on fire.”

On their potential: “Kevin was labeled as one of the biggest prospects. He was only 14. And Sami would’ve been 18 or 19 when he was labeled probably the guy with the most potential in the IWS. Right from the get go [Owens] was so athletic. He was doing things no one else could do. He had it too: the way to walk to the ring, the whole presence. He had it in himself. [Success] wasn’t handed on a silver plate. They really worked for it. They were labeled as future top prospects, but obviously it didn’t come that easy.”