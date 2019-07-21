PCO Reveals The Advice He Got From The Rock On Wrestling

In an interview with ROH’s 10 Questions, PCO revealed the best advice anyone’s ever given him about the wrestling business, which actually came from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Here are highlights:

On the best advice he’s received about wrestling: “‘Each and every person is born unique and different from each other in this world. Be yourself in this business, don’t try to be someone that you’re not. Be who you truly are.’ From Dwayne Johnson.”

On what’s on his bucket list: “Helping Villain Enterprises becoming the most successful and talked about faction in pro wrestling. To become the biggest comeback story in sports history, over the likes of George Foreman and Tiger Woods. That includes winning a world championship title with a major wrestling organization such as ROH on the way to becoming a blockbuster Hollywood true story movie and a best-selling book. Also, making sure that every single car in the world is protected by the PCO and Destro Jumper Cables. Impacting positively the lives of many people and transcending the wrestling industry into all walks of life.”

On Flip Gordon joining Villain Enterprises: “Flip definitely brings tremendous talent, and he is a top high flyer that can wrestle and do it all. So Villain Enterprises has Brody ([King] who can fly and brawl; PCO who can also fly or use his own body as a weapon; Marty [Scurll] as the CEO, a pure villain and the smartest and most talented wrestler in the ring. You add Flip to the equation, you’ve got a good mix of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, muscle cars, Hummer trucks and tanks in the group. So with the four of us together, it creates the perfect and most powerful faction in all of pro wrestling today.”

On the black gunk Destro spews out of his mouth: “D.Destro is a very special entity. He also can take many forms. The black stuff coming out of his mouth is like a venom that he can produce on demand. Instead of giving me the antidote vaccine for it, he made sure my body became strong by fighting the black venom. By doing so he was making sure that his creature would develop an inhuman immune system by itself.”