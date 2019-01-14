PCO Reveals Why Talks With WWE Broke Down

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about his contract negotiations with both ROH and WWE, and why the talks with WWE eventually broke down. Here are highlights:

On talks with ROH: “They contacted me and were real serious. The phone [conversations] back-and-forth continued through my trip in Germany. As soon as I got back from Germany, I could tell it was serious business. We sat down together and looked at different possibilities…I could have made other decisions, but thought me and ROH was a perfect fit.”

On the conditions he wanted: “Being able to be part of the creative side of the business – not just being told what to do. They are really open about the creative sides of the guys… It’s not like they are going to throw something at you that you don’t feel comfortable doing.”

On talks with WWE: “My take’s been if you’re really interested in me, then you will ask me for something. Like, ‘PCO, [what do] you think of this…’ But the conversations stayed on the surface and did not go deeper. I didn’t press any buttons to make it go deeper and if I had to stay another year on the indie scene, then I would have stayed another year. I wanted to keep on working my character and getting over and waiting to see who would show the most interest. I had talks with all of the companies…but at the end of the day I decided I wanted to be with ROH.”

On how MLW took the news that he was leaving: “I think they understood that and took it alright. It was a hard blow for them but they know the name of the game of being offered a contract vs. being paid on a per-night deal. They would have liked me to do the Thursday show, but without having my visa, there was no way I could take that chance. “I don’t know if they felt that they lost a plane ticket, which I doubt, because when you’re a big company like that you’ve gotta have insurance. But if they can prove it to me and there’s a few dollars involved, I’ll make sure [to reimburse]. For the rest, there was nothing I could do.”