PCO Says He Has 11 Months Left On His ROH Deal

In an interview with Fightful, PCO revealed that he has about eleven months left on his ROH contract after signing a two-year extension back in 2019. Here are highlights:

On his status in ROH: “I signed a two-year extension last year, exclusive to ROH. My contract will be up on December 1, 2021. I got about 11 months to go. Around the summer, that will be a hot time where we’ll be making decisions and see where we’re at. It’s hard to predict right now.”

On the goals left for his career: “There are so many unachieved things. I have to keep going because I have goals that I want to achieve. I’m super happy that I reached one of my goals, which was to become a World Champion with a major organization, which was ROH. This has nothing to do with ROH, but the way I envisioned this title run, when I was a kid; huge gates and pay-per-view numbers came with it. It wasn’t just becoming a World Champion, it was also to impact the business in a way like [Hulk] Hogan, NWO, or Steve Austin did. I didn’t want to just be a champion that just pops out for a few months.”