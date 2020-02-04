PCO Explains Why He Decided to Sign With ROH Instead of A Bigger Company

PCO recently spoke with Vulture Hound about why he chose Ring of Honor instead of a bigger company, noting he was in talks with three companies before signing with ROH.

On why he didn’t want to go to a big company: “I think to go to a big company, be the Champion, be something big. It’s already done. It’s already there. I think to become Champion with the company itself and being the Champion and then help the company make it as big as WWE. I think that’s a very challenging goal. I had talks with three companies before I decided to sign with Ring of Honor, they flew me to Baltimore, they showed me what Sinclair broadcast group was like, 217 TV stations, the businesses that they own, the money that they were ready to inject into Ring Of Honor. When they did the 17th-anniversary show in Las Vegas, they showed they have been going around for 17 years.”

On how he believes in ROH: “Maybe before they didn’t want to be underwater, didn’t want to compete with the number one company in the world but I felt that, when I had my meeting with them, I felt that we really wanted to go big, to become like something like WWE, and in my dream, when I wanted to become Hulk Hogan, I wanted to help pop the territory, take it and make it explode. That’s why I decided to go with Ring Of Honor. Also, they showed me their facilities, their dojos, the way they take care of the new prospects and new talents, the entire system, the TV Stations. It’s theirs. They don’t have to pay to get on TV. They have a solid fan base. We can grow really big from there. It’s very challenging and a very great opportunity. I really believe that Ring of Honor is going to surprise a lot of people in 2020.”