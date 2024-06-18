wrestling / News
PCO & Steph De Lander’s Date & More Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
June 18, 2024 | Posted by
The first match, as well as PCO and Steph De Lander’s date, have been announced for this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Monday that De Lander’s date with PCO, as agreed to at Against All Odds, will be seen on Thursday’s episode.
In addition, Spitfire will face off against The Hex on the show.
The match and segment are the first announced for the episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+.
