PCO Sees Sting & Chris Jericho As Potential Dream Matches For Him

PCO may not get his dream match with The Undertaker at this point, but he sees Sting and Chris Jericho as potential iconic opponents for him. The Impact star recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and, when asked about his hopes for a match with Taker, acknowledged that the WWE Hall of Famer is likely not available considering his retirement.

“I don’t think so, but there’s so many other great legend matches that could be possible or just good matches that could be possible,” he said. “I don’t know Forbidden Door, how far it’s gonna go right now. For me, if it was well played I think Sting is another good one…Maybe [Jericho. It depends on how everything turns out and how everything plays out, but I’m sure there’s a huge, huge match somewhere up there.”

PCO has been busy in Impact as of late, with Matt Taven recently revealing that the former ROH World Champion was working with broken ribs.