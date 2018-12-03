PCO Talks His Character, His New Contract, More #PCO #ROH

PCO recently spoke with Wrestling With Reality, discussing his character, his strong work ethic, and much more.

On his strong work ethic in wrestling: I think it comes from the passion. I’m so passionate about it. To me passion, in every job or every sport there’s always like something that’s not fun. There’s always the part where training, the traveling, the hotels, not being able to have enough sleep, not being able to train enough and things like that. It’s really the love of your job and the love of what you’re doing that makes you go through the tough moments or the bad slides or bad luck the failures that you may encounter during your career because there is a lot, you know. Like Speedball Bailey. He can’t come to the States for five years cause he had visa issues or something like that or someone else with a bad injury breaking a leg or something like that, like Joey Janela, like a bad knee injury. Marko Stunt just broke one of his legs. Through those tough times, the ups and downs and mostly the downs. It’s really the passion of the sport that makes you go through as far as me working hard in the ring it’s because I feel like I owe that to the fans. It’s impossible for me to be on a show and not give them everything I can give them.”

On being on Bret Hart’s collection & considering himself a perfectionist: “Bret [Hart] was the one who explained it the best, who was talking about me in the best match of the Dungeon Collection? He knows how I take the business seriously and how I want to do good all the time. And I’m a perfectionist, how I hate doing some things not like overlooked or when something is just not the way it I think it should be done. I can improve on something I’m going to re-watch my match. I rewatch it and always try to improve on different aspects that I see things that didn’t go the way I want it, but he effort’s always there, but sometimes I see those things that I can improve on and try to go back and make it the next time and work on those things.”

On the origins of the PCO character and Destro‘s influence and impact: “I knew from the get-go I wanted to use those three letters. For a Frankenstein character, it took awhile. I thought you know that would be perfect for this guy [Destro] to train me, to me in a shape for wrestling, such genius that he knows what kind of exercise I should do or what really benefits a wrestler.I figured out if he could train me that would help me out a lot. Around October or September, October I asked him ‘why don’t you train me?’ He decided that he wanted to train me. And I was doing some Montreal indy shows here and there and I was cutting promos sometimes and eventually he said, ‘you know there’s something missing in the promos.’ He had a grip on talking about me and saying Ithat was a great worker but the gimmick wasn’t good. [Destro says] ‘So I was thinking maybe you need like something that fits your personality and your style and so maybe I want to show you how to if you a few feats of strength that you could do that spice up your character a little bit and that’s gonna help out your promos’ and so I was already booked against WALTER for WrestleMania weekend. We started to do things with the electricity, the car battery and the cable boosters. and all that and then we slowly, day after day, we’re putting time and creation of The Destro and PCO, The French Canadian Frankenstein.”

On appealing to the 18-30 demographic: “It’s even younger than that. There was that lady with a daughter, a six year old. She couldn’t believe her eyes. I was shaking her hand and everything and she was trying to warn me, ‘my daughter might be scared.’ By the time she started talking to me, her daughter is already hugging me. Her arms dropped and she couldn’t believe it. I said to her ‘I think kids really like monsters that are cool monsters.’ She was lost for words, I mean she couldn’t believe it. And most of my best fans are 8, 9, 10, 7. Young.”

On what’s being said about him signing with ROH: “Wait and see, wait and see, of course. I did some interviews with some other radio stations and they titled their things with ‘PCO talking about his ROH contract’ which is false. I’m talking about the contract. I never said anything about ROH. But they all made the presumption because you know all the top like broadcasters, or magazines whatever, experts, plugs or people that they know, sources, and they just are interested in ‘2 + 2 = 4’ you know? That’s basically the way they talk, because ROH didn’t confirm anything on their Twitter account or their website. So we’ll just have to wait and see. That’s the coolest thing, you know? Can’t wait, there’s so much on the plate. I know what’s there. Can’t tell nobody what it is, but I can get everybody excited about it and just staby y tuned and just check the dates everywhere and keep on checking and, it’s gonna happen somewhere different.”