PCO Sets His Sights on Title Win and Character Brand Building

In a recent conversation with Knockouts and 3 Counts, IMPACT’s PCO detailed his primary career goals for the immediate future (via Fightful). The wrestler indicated he’s investing in the growth of his character and chasing down the world heavyweight title, with the possibility of facing Alex Shelley. You can find some highlights from PCO and watch the complete interview below.

On his career goals at the current moment: “My main goal is always…when I first signed in 2019 with Ring of Honor, I believe it was 2019, my goal was to become the world champ. This is the same goal with TNA, to become the world heavyweight champion in the company, and also to keep improving the character in a way where there is no other option, you have to go to that route because people are wanting it. It’s there. That’s my main goal. Get more people on the bandwagon. There’s a lot of kids on it with their parents, which is kind of a double generation thing because either the parents explain to their kids, ‘Okay, I know this guy from before,’ but…I think that’s why kids like monsters and things like that. It feels like to them not a superhero because I’m their favorite wrestler, but they don’t want to come by for a picture because they’re afraid. But in the meantime, it’s a double-edged sword for the kids. But I see in their eyes when they get in close, they’re afraid, but in the meantime, they’re happy. I go through that a lot. Just growing this thing bigger and bigger and bigger, I think that’s the challenge.”

On the idea of taking on a match with Alex Shelley: “I don’t know, it’s kind of a matchup [of] a pure wrestler with a monster, which is a different matchup. It’s always cool when it’s clashes of style. It’s not always good to have two monsters going at it or two of the same kind going at it. I think two good pure wrestlers always delivers a good match. But I think a clash of styles always can bring out a good match. So I think there’s ways to make it interesting.”