PCO Reveals He’s Finalizing a New ROH Contract, Wants to Impact the Business in a Big Way

– The Post and Courier and Mike Mooneyham recently interviewed new ROH World champion PCO. During the interview, he revealed that he’s finalizing a new contract with ROH. Below are some highlights.

PCO on his ROH contract status: “We’re on good terms. We’re finalizing a new contract. ROH has shown tremendous confidence in me, and we have a great relationship. I’m sure we’ll extend the contract. It’s just a matter of time. There are some very good people running ROH. They are running it with heart, with great principles. They’re awesome people. I just think there’s a very bright future ahead for Ring of Honor.”

PCO on his current goals: “I want to accomplish what I wanted to accomplish. I want to impact this business in a huge way. I don’t know what’s going to make it happen, but I know that something’s going to happen, something big that’s going to make a big shift. It might happen in a short span of time. But I think something will shift radically where people will be talking about PCO. That’s the goal … to really impact the business in a big way. To me it was Hogan, Austin and The Rock, where it went from wrestling to mainstream.”