PCO vs. Brody King Added to MLW Fightland

October 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
MLW PCO

MLW announced today that PCO vs. Brody King in a no DQ match is official for MLW Fightland on November 8th. Here is the updated card…

* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland
* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park
* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King
* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara

