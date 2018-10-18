wrestling / News
PCO vs. Brody King Added to MLW Fightland
October 18, 2018 | Posted by
MLW announced today that PCO vs. Brody King in a no DQ match is official for MLW Fightland on November 8th. Here is the updated card…
* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland
* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park
* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King
* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara
PCO-Brody King No DQ Match added to MLW’s Chicago card https://t.co/qgUaPF2sbx pic.twitter.com/ttm5kSsw1r
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) October 18, 2018