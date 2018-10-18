PCO vs. Brody King Added to MLW Fightland

MLW announced today that PCO vs. Brody King in a no DQ match is official for MLW Fightland on November 8th. Here is the updated card…

* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland

* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park

* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King

* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes

* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara