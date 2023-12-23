wrestling / News
PCO vs. Dirty Dango Set for TNA Hard to Kill 2024
December 23, 2023 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling announced today that PCO will be in action at next month’s Hard to Kill event. PCO will face Dirty Dango in a singles match.
Hard to Kill marks the return of the TNA Wrestling brand. The event is scheduled for January 13, 2024 at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve
* Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin
* Eric Young & Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards
* PCO vs. Dirty Dango
